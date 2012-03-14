版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 15日 星期四

U.S. to sell stock in six bailed-out banks

WASHINGTON, March 14 The U.S. Treasury said on Wednesday that it plans to sell its preferred stock position in six community banks as part of the Obama administration's effort to unwind bailout programs from the financial crisis.

Treasury plans to conduct public auctions to sell its stock in Banner Corp, First Financial Holdings Inc, MainSource Financial Group, Seacoast Banking Corp , Wilshire Bancorp and WSFS Financial Corp .

