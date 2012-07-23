U.S. Treasury to sell stock and debt in TARP banks

WASHINGTON, July 23 The U.S. Treasury on Monday
said it would hold an auction over the course of the day to sell
another round of assets acquired from banks during its
mid-crisis bailout of the financial sector.
Treasury said it would sell preferred stock and subordinated
debt investments in the following banks: First Western
Financial, Inc.; CBS Banc-Corp; Exchange Bank; Market Street
Bancshares, Inc.; Fidelity Financial Corporation; Marquette
National Corporation; Premier Financial Bancorp., Inc.; Diamond
Bancorp., Inc.; Park Bancorporation; Trinity Capital
Corporation; First Community Financial; Commonwealth Bancshares,
Inc.
The auctions were to begin at 9 a.m. (1300 GMT) and close at
6:30 p.m. (2230 GMT).