CORRECTED-U.S. Treasury to sell stock in seven banks

WASHINGTON, June 5 The U.S. Treasury Department
on Tuesday said it will auction off several preferred stock
investments in seven banks that received government assistance
at the height of the financial crisis.
The Treasury said it expects to commence the auctions of
preferred stock purchased through the Troubled Asset Relief
Program, or TARP, on or about June 11.
The seven banks are Ameris Bankcorp, Farmers
Capital Bank Corp, First Capital Bankcorp Inc,
First Defiance Financial Corp, LNB Bancorp Inc
, Taylor Capital Group and United Bankcorp Inc
.
So far, the government has recouped about $264 billion from
its bank programs under TARP, the bailout initiative launched
during the financial crisis, the Treasury said.
The offerings will be carried out using a modified Dutch
auction process, according to the Treasury, which establishes a
market price by allowing investors to submit bids at specified
increments. More detailed guidance will be available in
prospectuses released before each auction.
(Reporting By Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Andrea Ricci)