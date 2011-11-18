US Treasury gets $12.2 mln for small bank warrants

WASHINGTON Nov 18 The U.S. Treasury said on Friday it expects to receive $12.2 million in aggregate net proceeds from the auction of stock warrants in 17 small banks that had repaid taxpayer bailout funds.

The Treasury said that the warrants were sold in private transactions, with the auction determining the clearing price for each warrant, which entitles the holder to purchase a share of common stock at a specified price.

The largest individual gross proceeds from the sales were $2.79 million from Eagle Bancorp Inc (EGBN.O) warrants, $1.75 million from Horizon Bancorp (HBNC.O) warrants, and $1.7 million from Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC.OQ) warrants.

The transactions are expected to close on or about Nov. 23, the Treasury said. The warrants were granted to the Treasury as a means to allow taxpayers to share in the banking sector's recovery that was brought about partly by infusions of taxpayer capital. (Reporting by David Lawder, editing by W Simon )