UPDATE 1-HBO goes to trial over alleged 'hoax' child labor report

(Recasts with start of jury selection)
By Tom Brown
April 13 Jury selection began on Monday in a
trial in which Home Box Office Inc faces libel claims over a
report linking British sporting goods company Mitre Sports
International to child labor in India.
The trial in federal court in Manhattan is the culmination
of years of litigation over the report on "Real Sports with
Bryant Gumbel," which first aired in September 2008.
U.S. District Judge George Daniels told potential jurors
that the trial was expected to take up to four weeks.
Mitre, established in 1817, is the world's oldest
manufacturer of soccer balls. The company says it does not use
child labor and firmly opposes it.
It has said some children depicted in the HBO report as
stitching Mitre soccer balls in India for five cents per hour or
less were induced to pretend on camera that they were child
laborers. Some children shown in the report were also described
as victims of debt bondage and child slave labor.
Mitre, which is owned by the London-based Pentland Group,
has called the report a "hoax" and a "hatchet job," aimed at
tarnishing the reputation of a company at the forefront of
global efforts to eradicate child labor.
"The evidence will show not only that this television show
was false but it was told with HBO's clear knowledge of its
falsity," said Lloyd Constantine, an attorney representing
Mitre. "Virtually everything in the show is false and HBO knew
it at the time it was telecast."
HBO says it stands by the report, alternately titled
"Childhood Lost" and "Children of Industry." Ray Stallone,
spokesman for the Time Warner Inc subsidiary, has
repeatedly dismissed the libel case as "without merit."
The premium channel is better known for entertainment than
news. But HBO also has a reputation for producing top-notch news
documentaries and that reputation could take a hit if it is
found guilty of "staging" any part of a news report.
"The accusation that HBO or its Indian (news) stringers
fabricated footage is false," Stallone said on Friday.
Constantine declined to detail the damages Mitre is seeking.
But the company's lawsuit, filed on Oct. 23, 2008, said the
amount would total "tens of millions of dollars."
"Mitre has suffered and continues to suffer substantial
damage to its name, mark, business and reputation," the
complaint said. It cited a decision by Wal-Mart Stores Inc
to remove all Mitre Cobra soccer balls from its shelves
after the report aired as one example of that damage.
Judge Daniels, in a written opinion clearing the way for the
trial to proceed last year, made the point that "substantial
truth suffices to defeat a charge of libel" under New York law.
That principle is likely to be a pillar of HBO's defense in
the case, since it has argued in court papers that its report
was "substantially true." Child labor is pervasive in India and
HBO contends that children in the country are involved in the
manufacture of soccer balls, including Mitre-branded balls.
But Daniels also gave Mitre an apparent advantage in the
case by ruling - in a move protested in an amicus brief filed by
leading media organizations, including that Mitre was
hardly a household name and cannot be considered a "public
figure." The protest centered on concerns about press freedom
and the protections traditionally awarded U.S. journalists in
reporting about public officials and public figures.
The ruling means that Mitre does not have to prove "actual
malice" on the part of HBO, a tough standard in libel cases.
Instead, Mitre only needs to convince the jury that HBO was
grossly irresponsible in matters such as fact-checking and
editing.
Kevin Baine, a defense lawyer for HBO, said Mitre still
faces a tough court battle.
"Mitre has the burden of proving that HBO said something
about Mitre that was false, and that HBO was grossly
irresponsible in its reporting. HBO's position is that it was
responsible and careful in its reporting, and that what it said
about Mitre was true," Baine said.
The case is Mitre Sports International Limited v. Home Box
Office Inc in U.S. District Court, Southern District of New
York, No. 08-09117.
(Editing by Noeleen Walder, Dan Grebler and Andrew Hay)