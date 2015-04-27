Truckers to strike four shipping companies at Southern California ports

| LOS ANGELES, April 27
LOS ANGELES, April 27 Truckers who haul freight
from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach will go on strike
against four ground-shipment companies on Monday, a Teamsters
union official said, in a move that could revive labor tension
at the nation's busiest cargo hub.
Delegations of drivers planned to notify the companies of
their intent to strike at 6 a.m. Pacific time, with picket lines
going up immediately at the companies' truck yards, Teamsters
spokeswoman Barb Maynard told Reuters.
The strikers also plan to picket marine terminals, rail
yards and other locations where the companies dispatch trucks,
Maynard said.
The truckers accuse the companies of wage theft by illegally
misclassifying them as independent contractors, and the drivers
demand to be treated instead as employees with the right to
union representation.
Roughly 500 truckers in all work for the four companies -
Pacific 9 Transportation, Intermodal Bridge Transport, Pacer
Cartage, and a Pacer subsidiary, Harbor Rail Transport -
with many of those drivers expected to take part in the strike,
Maynard said.
The outcome of the dispute has implications for hundreds of
companies and thousands of truckers in Southern California
serving the twin ports, which handle 43 percent of containerized
goods entering the United States.
About 500 port truckers have filed wage claims with state
labor officials accusing their companies of misclassifying them
as freelancers and charging them to lease the trucks they drive.
The state has ruled on at least 56 such claims so far,
siding in every case with drivers in awarding them back wages
and penalties, the Teamsters say.
Thousands more drivers have yet to file claims, and port
trucking companies in California could be liable for wage and
hour violations of up to nearly $1 billion each year, the
labor-backed National Employment Law Project has estimated.
In January, truckers won a $2-million judgment against Pacer
Cartage in a misclassification suit supporters say could bolster
class-action litigation against other firms. But Pacer has said
it would appeal the decision.
It was not immediately clear how disruptive Monday's actions
might be. A series of such strikes last year caused little
disarray at the ports.
The action comes as West Coast port cargo traffic returns to
normal after months of slowdowns over a dispute between shipping
companies and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union.
That dispute was resolved in February, with a five-year labor
accord.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)