UPDATE 2-Truckers go on strike at 4 shipping companies at Southern California ports

By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES, April 27 Tractor-trailer drivers
who haul freight from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach
went on strike against four trucking firms on Monday, demanding
recognition as employees rather than contractors in a move
reviving labor tension around the country's busiest cargo hub.
Delegations of drivers notified the companies of their
intent to strike at 6 a.m. PDT, with picket lines going up
immediately at the companies' truck yards, Teamsters spokeswoman
Barb Maynard told reporters on a conference call.
The strikers planned to expand picket lines to marine
terminals, rail yards and customer warehouses where the
companies' trucks were dispatched, Maynard said.
Port officials reported little or no immediate interference
with operations at the waterfront.
Terminal operators largely avoided disruptions inside the
ports during a previous wave of such strikes last year by
turning away trucks from targeted companies, and Maynard said
that appeared to be happening again on Monday.
The four drayage firms now at odds with striking drivers
represent fewer than 500 of the 13,600 trucks registered to
serve the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, said Phillip
Sanfield, a spokesman for L.A.'s port.
Still, the picketing comes as West Coast port traffic is
just recovering from months of slowdowns stemming from a
previous dispute between dockworkers and major shipping
companies. That conflict, which snarled trans-Pacific trade and
reverberated through the U.S. economy, was settled in February.
The port drivers accuse the trucking companies of wage theft
by illegally misclassifying them as independent contractors,
deducting truck-leasing charges and other expenses from their
paychecks.
The truckers are demanding to be reclassified as employees
with the right to union representation at the four companies -
Pacific 9 Transportation, Intermodal Bridge Transport, Pacer
Cartage, and a Pacer subsidiary, Harbor Rail Transport.
Several hundred drivers were participating in the strike,
picketing as far away as a San Diego distribution center where
Pacer delivers auto parts for a Toyota plant in Mexico, Maynard
said.
The outcome of the dispute has implications for hundreds of
companies and thousands of truckers in Southern California
serving the twin ports, which together handle 43 percent of
containerized goods entering the United States.
About 500 truckers have filed misclassification claims with
state labor officials, winning back wages and penalties in all
56 cases decided so far, many of them against companies singled
out for Monday's walkout, the Teamsters said.
California trucking companies face potential liability for
wage-and-hour violations amounting to nearly $1 billion annually
from claims yet to be brought by thousands more drivers, the
labor-backed National Employment Law Project has estimated.
In January, truckers won a $2 million court judgment against
Pacer that drivers expect will bolster class-action litigation
against other firms. Pacer has said it will appeal the ruling.
In conjunction with its campaign on behalf of port truckers,
the Teamsters reached a "labor peace agreement" with another
major firm targeted in the past, Green Fleet Systems, allowing
its drivers to decide whether to organize, the company and union
said in a statement.
