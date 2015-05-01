California port truckers end strike after four days

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES May 1 Southern California port
truckers seeking recognition as employees rather than
contractors ended a strike of freight-hauling companies on
Friday after four days of picketing that drew attention to their
cause but did little to disrupt cargo shipments.
Several hundred drivers, backed by the Teamsters union,
struck four trucking firms they accuse of defying federal and
state labor enforcement decisions and a court ruling that the
truckers were victims of wage theft through misclassification.
Many drivers end up earning less than minimum wage due to
company paycheck deductions for truck-leasing charges and other
costs. A typical worker is short-changed by $60,000 or more
yearly, union officials say.
The four companies - Pacific 9 Transportation, Intermodal
Bridge Transport, Pacer Cartage, and Pacer sister firm
Harbor Rail Transport - are among the largest drayage operators
doing business in the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
Their fleets account for fewer than 500 of the 13,600 trucks
registered to haul cargo in and out of the L.A.-Long Beach
harbor complex.
But the dispute's outcome has implications for hundreds of
companies and thousands of truckers serving the twin ports,
which rank as the nation's two busiest and together handle 43
percent of all containerized cargo entering the United States.
"For too long, we have been treated like the orphans of the
ports," striking IBT driver Hector Flores said in a statement
announcing the return to work. "Now we have earned the respect
of the marine terminal operators and the world. We won't back
down until the boss respects us as well."
Teamsters organizer Barbara Maynard said most terminals
turned away trucks from the struck companies to keep picketers
from venturing into the dockyards.
As a consequence, she said, containers bound for the
companies' customers, including Wal-Mart Stores, Costco and
Toyota, were left "languishing on the docks."
Those companies reported little or no effect on deliveries,
and port authorities reported negligible waterfront disruptions.
Picket lines were confined mostly to truck companies, rail yards
and distribution points outside the ports.
"There were some minor delays during the week, but cargo
flowed throughout the port complex," Los Angeles port spokesman
Phillip Sanfield said.
The strikers also have called on the Los Angeles and Long
Beach mayors to pressure companies operating in the city-owned
ports to abide by labor rulings in the drivers' favor and
recognize the truckers as employees.
