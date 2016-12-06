UPDATE 1-U.S. aerospace industry urges Trump to help Ex-Im Bank resume work

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Dec 6 The chief executive of the U.S. Aerospace Industries Association urged President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday to quickly nominate new board members to the U.S. Export-Import Bank to allow the export financing agency to resume functioning.
Dave Melcher said billions of dollars worth of potential orders were in limbo because the agency's board lacked the necessary number of board members to back important trade deals.
"The Senate can protect American manufacturing jobs by restoring the quorum to the Export-Import Bank's board of directors," Melcher said in a speech before more than 300 industry and media representatives Tuesday in Arlington, Virginia.
Boeing Co, one of the largest U.S. exporters, and other aerospace companies have raised similar concerns. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Peter Cooney)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.