As Trump meets biotech CEOs, farm advisers fret over empty USDA spot

CHICAGO Jan 12 U.S. President-elect Donald
Trump has left the agriculture secretary as the last department
head to be named to his Cabinet, while a meeting with the chief
executives of two agribusiness giants gave a hint at a roster of
farm issues the incoming president will face.
Trump met on Wednesday with the leaders of Monsanto Co
and Bayer AG, who pitched the benefits of
their proposed $66 billion merger. While critical of other large
tie-ups, Trump has not publicly taken a stance on the
Bayer-Monsanto deal.
The secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)
will not approve or reject the merger but will face the issue of
industry consolidation.
Dow Chemical Co has proposed to merge with DuPont
, and China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina)
is seeking to acquire Syngenta AG.
Trade, environmental regulation and the 2018 federal farm
bill are also expected to be at the top of the farm agenda once
Trump takes office Jan. 20, according members of an agricultural
advisory committee he formed during the campaign.
How Trump responds on those issues - and who he picks to
lead the USDA - could determine whether he is able to maintain
the strong rural support he demonstrated in the Nov. 8 election.
Some committee members told Reuters they have had meetings
with Trump and his advisers, and have suggested possible
nominees to help define the type of person who should lead the
department.
Former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue is Trump's leading
candidate to run the department, a senior Trump transition team
official said last week.
Trump has also met with Elsa Murano, undersecretary of
agriculture for food safety under President George W. Bush, and
Chuck Conner, head of the National Council of Farmer
Cooperatives.
He has also talked with Abel Maldonado, former lieutenant
governor of California and co-owner of Runway Vineyards; Tim
Huelskamp, former Republican U.S. representative from Kansas;
and Sid Miller, Texas agriculture commissioner.
Trump's committee wants someone who is familiar with
day-to-day farm life, can open up new markets for trade and will
pressure federal regulators to ease environmental restrictions,
according to a dozen committee members interviewed by Reuters.
"The sooner we have someone in place (as Agriculture
Secretary), the better," said Mike Strain, Louisiana's
commissioner of agriculture and forestry, and part of Trump's
agricultural advisory committee.
A.G. Kawamura, a former California agriculture secretary who
is on the committee, said discussions within Trump's transition
team were "free and flowing" about who should head the agency.
The USDA is made up of 29 agencies and offices that perform
jobs ranging from agricultural research to working with foreign
governments to facilitate trade.
"Generally, the country knows who the proposed cabinet is
going to be before Inauguration Day. But if I've learned
anything this past year, it's that you can't make assumptions
about what will happen," he said.
John Block, an Illinois corn, soybean and hog producer who
served as USDA secretary under President Ronald Reagan, is
certain Trump will make the right choice.
"We like to think we'll see a conclusion soon, so we can
look to the future," he said. "But we have plenty of confidence
in Trump, and we're hanging in there."
One key trait some are looking for: someone to stand up for
farmers amid a flurry of merger deals, such as the
Bayer-Monsanto tie-up. But even members of Trump's own
agricultural advisory committee disagree about the deal's
merits.
Bayer CEO Werner Baumann and Monsanto CEO Hugh Grant had a
"productive meeting with President-elect Trump and his team to
share their views on the future of the agriculture industry and
its need for innovation," according to a statement issued by
both companies.
Bill Northey, Iowa's agriculture secretary and a member of
Trump's agricultural advisory team, said he believed the
president-elect was paying attention to the Monsanto-Bayer
merger because rural voters supported him in the election. He
said it was possible that parts of the deal might be "beneficial
and pieces of it would be detrimental."
