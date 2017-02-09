Trump criticizes U.S. air traffic control system as "obsolete"

BRIEF-Arconic shareholders reject proposal to declassify board
* Shareholders approved on an advisory basis, executive compensation programs and policies and resulting 2016 compensation
WASHINGTON Feb 9 U.S. President Donald Trump lamented an out-of-date U.S. air traffic control system on Thursday and criticized a federal government contract for a new system that he said was not good.
As he met with airline executives, Trump said he believes the head of the Federal Aviation Administration should be a pilot. He also said he would make a tax announcement in a few weeks. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander)
WASHINGTON, May 25 The International Trade Commission said on Thursday it had made a preliminary finding that imports of tool chests and cabinets from China and Vietnam were harming U.S. producers, allowing a probe into possible dumping and subsidies to continue.
