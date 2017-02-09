版本:
Trump criticizes U.S. air traffic control system as "obsolete"

WASHINGTON Feb 9 U.S. President Donald Trump lamented an out-of-date U.S. air traffic control system on Thursday and criticized a federal government contract for a new system that he said was not good.

As he met with airline executives, Trump said he believes the head of the Federal Aviation Administration should be a pilot. He also said he would make a tax announcement in a few weeks. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander)
