Certain flight crew barred from U.S. entry after Trump order - IATA memo

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 28 The ban on U.S. travel for passport-holders of seven Middle Eastern states applies to airlines' flight crew, the International Air Transport Association said in an email to carriers around the world on Saturday.
The email, seen by Reuters, said Friday's executive order from U.S. President Donald Trump caught airlines unprepared.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection briefed IATA in a Saturday afternoon conference call about the new rules, the email said, noting that passport-holders from states such as Iran, including cabin crew, will be barred entry to the United States. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Redwood City, California; Editing by Bill Rigby)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.
