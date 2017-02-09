UPDATE 2-Trump, aviation execs to discuss infrastructure Thursday -sources

(Updates with executives attending, details)
By Alana Wise and David Shepardson
NEW YORK Feb 8 U.S. aviation executives will
discuss the industry's aging airports and air traffic control
reform when they meet with President Donald Trump on Thursday,
sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The White House meeting comes at a time of heightened
tension within the industry after U.S. carriers raised concerns
about ongoing trade agreements with foreign carriers. Trump has
vowed to renegotiate or scrap trade deals he sees as unfair
between the United States and other countries.
A source told Reuters the airlines expect last month's
executive order barring travel from seven Muslim-majority
countries may come up and if so, the carriers in attendance
would stress the need for better coordination and planning ahead
of announcing such an order instead of having it sprung on them,
the source said.
The session will include reforming the air traffic control
system, Transportation Security Administration issues, user fees
and regulatory burdens, a White House official told Reuters.
The expected participants include the chief executives of
Delta Air Lines Inc, JetBlue Airways Corp,
United Continental Holdings Inc, Atlas Air Worldwide
Holdings Inc, Alaska Airlines and trade group
Airlines for America, along with top officials from FedEx Corp
and United Parcel Service Inc, the official
said.
Also expected to attend are airport directors from Los
Angeles, Chicago, Tampa, Washington, Buffalo, Nashville and the
Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
American Airlines Chief Executive Officer Doug Parker, who
called Trump's executive order on travel "divisive," is unable
to attend due to a scheduling conflict with a conference he is
hosting, company spokesman Matt Miller said.
Other industry executives have spoken out against the
temporary travel ban saying it could hurt the industry and their
employees.
During the 2016 election race Trump campaigned on improving
U.S. infrastructure, talking about a $1 trillion infrastructure
plan over a decade.
"Our airports are like from a third world country," Trump
said at a presidential debate in September. "You land at
LaGuardia, you land at Kennedy, you land at LAX, you land at
Newark, and you come in from Dubai and Qatar and you see these
incredible - you come in from China, you see these incredible
airports, and you land - we've become a third world country."
OPEN SKIES
Heads of the three largest U.S. passenger carriers -
American Airlines Group Inc, United and Delta - have
sought to pressure the new administration into denouncing U.S.
Open Skies agreements with the three major Middle Eastern
carriers, which they accuse of having been unfairly subsidized
by their governments.
The three airlines, Qatar, Etihad and Emirates, have denied
these claims.
The Trump administration has not yet addressed the U.S.
carriers' competition concerns. Whether the issue is discussed
on Thursday will be decided when the executives meet with Trump,
White House spokesman Sean Spicer said.
"The president wants to talk about economic growth, job
creation," Spicer said at the daily White House press briefing
on Wednesday. He did not say which executives would attend the
meeting.
Smaller U.S. carriers JetBlue, Atlas Air Wand Hawaiian
Holdings Inc, as well as the air cargo unit of FedEx have
formally banded together behind the Gulf carriers, against their
larger competitors.
Also a point of contention is an order signed under
departing former President Barack Obama granting flying rights
to Norwegian Air International, which U.S. airlines and unions
have said will undermine wages and working standards.
Spicer, during the Wednesday press briefing, said "there is
a huge economic interest that America has in that deal right
now," citing Norwegian's use of U.S. workers and Boeing Co
jets.
"I don't want to get ahead of the president on that; but
just to be clear we're talking about U.S. jobs both in terms of
the people who are serving those planes, and the persons
building them," Spicer said.
