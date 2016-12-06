Boeing says current Air Force One contract worth $170 mln

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. Dec 6 Boeing Co on Tuesday responded to a call by President-elect Donald Trump about the costs of a new Air Force One, saying that it currently had only a $170 million contract to determine the capabilities of the new presidential aircraft.
"We look forward to working with the U.S. Air Force on subsequent phases of the program allowing us to deliver the best plane for the president at the best value for the American taxpayer," said spokesman Todd Blecher.
Trump on Tuesday said costs for the new plane were expected to reach $4 billion and urged the government to cancel a contract with Boeing for the jet.
The budgeted costs for the Air Force One replacement program are $2.87 billion for the fiscal years 2015 through 2021, according to budget documents. But the production contract has not yet been awarded to Boeing.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.