公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日

Trump's Boeing comments reflect bid to save taxpayer money -aides

WASHINGTON Dec 6 Donald Trump's comment on Tuesday calling for the government to cancel the purchase of Boeing's new Air Force One plane reflect the U.S. president-elect's focus on keeping costs down, his transition team told reporters.

Speaking in a conference call with reporters, Trump's aides said the team was focused trying to save taxpayers' money and that there would be more specific details about such efforts after Trump takes office on Jan. 20. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu, David Alexander and Amy Tennery; Writing by Susan Heavey)

