Apple stock extends losses after China warning about Trump

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 14 Apple's stock
extended recent losses on Monday after a warning that iPhone
sales could suffer if President-elect Donald Trump follows
through on campaign threats to impose new tariffs on China.
Apple is among several major technology stocks, including
Amazon.com, Facebook and Alphabet,
selling off since Tuesday's election as investors shift funds
into financial and public works companies seen benefitting from
deregulation and infrastructure spending under President-elect
Trump.
In a continuation of that trend, the Cupertino, California
company's stock fell 2.5 percent on Monday, bringing its loss
since Tuesday's election to almost 5 percent, compared to the
S&P 500's 1.16 percent advance.
Adding to concern for Apple investors, an op-ed published in
the China government-backed Global Times on Sunday warned of
"tit-for-tat" retaliation should Trump follow through on a
campaign pledge to impose 45-percent tariffs on all imports from
China.
"A batch of Boeing orders will be replaced by Airbus.
US auto and iPhone sales in China will suffer a setback, and US
soybean and maize imports will be halted," the op-ed said.
China has already become a disappointment for Apple, failing
to deliver rapid growth that the company hoped would make up for
slower iPhone sales in the United States and other mature
markets.
Revenue from China slumped 30 percent in Apple's September
quarter, worse than the Americas' 7 percent decline.
Apple's China sales could be hurt by potential trade
conflicts as well as the country's weakening currency, said
Rosenblatt Securities analyst Jun Zhang by email. He said he
believes China iPhone sales fell in October, even after fixing
supply issues affecting the iPhone 7 Plus.
Synovus Trust Company Senior Portfolio Manager Daniel Morgan,
who owns $33 million worth of Apple shares, warned not to read
too much into Trump's campaign trail threats against China, at
least in the near term.
"You just don't just jump in and start rewriting trade
agreements," Morgan said.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Tom Brown)