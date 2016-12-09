Trump keeping executive producer job on "Celebrity Apprentice" -source

WASHINGTON Dec 9 President-elect Donald Trump
won't be firing himself from "Celebrity Apprentice."
The Republican businessman plans to remain an executive
producer on the show that made him a television star, a source
confirmed to Reuters.
Trump, who famously barked the catchphrase "You're fired!"
as he dismissed competitors on the "Apprentice" and "Celebrity
Apprentice" programs, stepped down from the program last year
when he entered the 2016 Republican presidential race.
"Celebrity Apprentice" returns to the air with actor Arnold
Schwarzenegger as host on Jan. 2, 18 days before Trump is sworn
in as president.
Variety, which first reported Trump's decision to remain as
executive producer, said his name will air in the credits before
that of Schwarzenegger, star of the "Terminator" movies and a
two-term governor of California. The show is broadcast by
NBC, a unit of Comcast Corp.
Variety said he was likely to be due a payment in the low
five-figures per episode.
Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway did not confirm that Trump
would retain the executive producer credit and said she did not
know whether he would accept potential payments for the program.
"Presidents have a right to do things in their spare time or
their leisure time," she told CNN. "Nobody objects to that.
"I can tell you that work is his work and work is his
hobby."
Debuting in 2004, "The Apprentice" and its spinoff,
"Celebrity Apprentice," featured teams trying to win Trump's
favor in various money-making competitions. They were ratings
hits - drawing nearly 21 million viewers at their peak - and
boosted Trump's popularity after he suffered a financial
downturn in the 1990s.
Trump has been speaking to lawyers and protocol experts
about what he can and cannot do with his global business
interests once he takes office on Jan. 20, Conway said on CNN.
