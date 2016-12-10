UPDATE 1-Trump remains executive producer on reality TV show -Schwarzenneger

(Adds comments from show's new host; changes dateline, previous
WASHINGTON)
By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES Dec 9 President-elect Donald Trump
will remain an executive producer on the reality TV show
"Celebrity Apprentice," new host Arnold Schwarzenegger said on
Friday, defending the situation as similar to his own
transitions between politics and entertainment.
Trump, who famously barked the catchphrase "You're fired!"
as he dismissed competitors on the "Apprentice" and "Celebrity
Apprentice" programs, stepped down from the show last year when
he entered the Republican presidential race.
"Celebrity Apprentice" returns to the air with
Schwarzenegger, star of the "Terminator" films and former
two-term California governor, as host on Jan. 2, 18 days before
Trump is sworn in as president.
"I knew from the beginning he is executive producer of the
show...His credit was on there," Schwarzenegger told reporters
at a promotional event for the next season.
"It is no different than when I was running for governor and
I became governor. My credit for starring in 'Terminator' still
said Schwarzenegger and everything stayed the same and I
continued getting my royalties," he said.
Asked whether Trump should step away from the program,
Schwarzenegger joked: "I don't think he'll be co-hosting with
me." He suggested Trump could appear on future seasons as a
guest adviser "if he has time."
Variety, which first reported Trump's decision to remain as
executive producer, said his name would air in the credits
before that of Schwarzenegger. The show is broadcast by NBC, a
unit of Comcast Corp.
Variety said he was likely to be due a payment in the low
five-figures per episode.
Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway did not confirm that Trump
would retain the executive producer credit and said she did not
know whether he would accept potential payments for the program.
"Presidents have a right to do things in their spare time or
their leisure time," she told CNN. "Nobody objects to that."
Debuting in 2004, "The Apprentice" and its spinoff,
"Celebrity Apprentice," were ratings hits and boosted Trump's
popularity after he suffered a financial downturn in the 1990s.
"He did a great job. That's why I was attracted to the show.
Now I am the new boss. I am the new host. I hope I can match up
with what he has done ... I want to have my ratings a little
higher than his were," Schwarzenegger said.
Trump has been speaking to lawyers and protocol experts
about his global business interests once he takes office on Jan.
20, Conway said on CNN.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Additional
reporting by Doina Chiacu and Emily Stephenson in Washington;
Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Grant McCool)