UPDATE 2-Kawasaki's ties to 'Apprentice' left murky over Trump's involvement

NEW YORK, Jan 18 Japanese motor company
Kawasaki's sponsorship of "The New Celebrity Apprentice" was
cast into uncertainty on Wednesday as the firm issued
contradictory statements about its ties to the show over the
continued involvement of President-elect Donald Trump.
Kawasaki Motors Corp USA spokesman Kevin Allen said in a
phone interview on Wednesday that Trump's role as an executive
producer on the show sparked negative feedback from customers
and unease among its executives, prompting the company to sever
ties with the show.
Hours later, however, the company issued a brief statement
saying, "Recently published comments relating to The New
Celebrity Apprentice and President-elect Donald Trump's
involvement in the show attributed to a Kawasaki employee are a
misrepresentation of the company's position and the employee is
no longer with the company."
The statement did name the employee and did not make clear
the company's current relationship to the show. Kawasaki Motors
Corp USA did not respond to an email from Reuters asking for
clarifications.
The show had aired on Sunday an episode in which contestants
were asked to design a marketing campaign for a new Kawasaki
motor bike.
Movie star and former California Governor Arnold
Schwarzenegger replaced Trump as host of the show last year
after the New York businessman began his campaign for the White
House.
But Trump, who originated the "Apprentice" role in 2004,
retained an executive producer credit, which usually involves
payment, despite being elected as U.S. president in
November.
"The New Celebrity Apprentice" airs on NBC, which could not
immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday.
Kawasaki Motors Corp USA is a unit of Japan's Kawasaki Heavy
Industries Ltd.
Trump is to be inaugurated as U.S. president in Washington
on Friday.
