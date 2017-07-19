FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 小时前
UPDATE 2-Trump to nominate Raytheon lobbyist for Army secretary
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
路透调查
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
分析：外界怀疑特朗普政府推进重大政策的能力 料加快美元下滑
深度分析
分析：外界怀疑特朗普政府推进重大政策的能力 料加快美元下滑
美国官员称期待中国采取更多举措开放市场
中国财经
美国官员称期待中国采取更多举措开放市场
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月19日 / 晚上9点24分 / 2 小时前

UPDATE 2-Trump to nominate Raytheon lobbyist for Army secretary

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

(Adds White House)

By Mike Stone

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate a Raytheon Co lobbyist, Mark Esper, for the position of secretary of the Army, the White House said on Wednesday.

The position has been challenging for Trump to fill. Two previous nominees withdrew their names from consideration.

Before Esper joined U.S. missile maker Raytheon in 2010 as vice president government relations he held posts at industry advocacy groups like the Aerospace Industries Association and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Esper graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point, retired from the U.S. Army as a lieutenant colonel and is a veteran of the Gulf War, according to a Raytheon memo announcing his hiring. (Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Phil Berlowitz)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below