UPDATE 2-Trump praises Ford, Fiat Chrysler for U.S. investments

(Adds Fiat Chrysler comments)
By David Shepardson
DETROIT Jan 9 President-elect Donald Trump
praised Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
on Monday for announcing new investments in the United
States after he made U.S. auto production a key part of his
campaign.
Ford announced last week it would abandon plans to build a
$1.6 billion plant in Mexico and would invest $700 million in a
Michigan plant over four years, while Fiat Chrysler said Sunday
it will invest $1 billion and add 2,000 jobs at plants in Ohio
and Michigan to build new SUVs and pickup trucks.
Both companies have said they made the decision for business
reasons and not because of pressure from Trump, but praised the
president-elect for seeking to improve the climate for
businesses to operate in the United States.
Fiat Chrysler chief executive Sergio Marchionne said at the
Detroit auto show on Monday that the decision had been in the
works for a long time and was "coincidental" to Trump's tweet
last week criticizing the company. "We didn't twist ourselves
into a pretzel (to make this decision)... It wasn't a preemptive
strike against a tweet," Marchionne said during a roundtable
discussion.
Marchionne was asked about tariffs that Trump has threatened
to impose on vehicles imported to the United States from Mexico
and elsewhere and he said that Fiat Chrysler will live with any
new rules. However, he added that it was "quite possible" that
heavy tariffs on Mexican imports could force the company to
close Mexican plants.
Trump, a real estate developer who takes office on Jan. 20,
has repeatedly singled out companies in the auto sector and
other industries for not doing more to keep jobs in the United
States.
Trump, a Republican, also criticized Toyota Motor Corp
last week for shifting production of its Corolla from
Canada to Mexico. The company has said there is no impact on
U.S. employment as a result of the change.
"It's finally happening - Fiat Chrysler just announced plans
to invest $1BILLION in Michigan and Ohio plants, adding 2000
jobs," Trump said in a tweet on Monday. In a follow up tweet, he
added: "Ford said last week that it will expand in Michigan and
U.S. instead of building a BILLION dollar plant in Mexico. Thank
you Ford & Fiat C(hrysler)."
Ford announced on Monday it will build the Bronco SUV and
Ranger pickup at its Wayne assembly plant but will shift
production of its Ford Focus car. Because of low demand, it will
shift the Focus to an existing Mexican factory, rather than to a
new factory as was announced in April.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey in Washington and David Shepardson
in Detroit; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Frances Kerry)