UPDATE 2-Trump to meet with U.S. auto CEOs amid jobs push

WASHINGTON Jan 23 U.S. President Donald Trump
will have breakfast on Tuesday with the chief executives of
General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles NV as he pressures automakers to boost
American employment.
White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Trump "looks forward
to hearing their ideas about how we can work together to bring
more jobs back to this industry." Trump has criticized
automakers for building cars in Mexico and elsewhere and has
threatened to impose 35 percent tariffs on imported vehicles.
The meeting is the latest sign of Trump's uncommon degree of
intervention for a U.S. president into corporate affairs as he
has repeatedly jawboned automakers and other manufacturers to
"buy American and hire American."
It will be the first time the CEOs of the big three
automakers meet jointly with a U.S. president since a July 2011
session with President Barack Obama to tout a deal to nearly
double fuel efficiency standards to 54.5 miles per gallon by
2025. Fiat Chrysler is the Italian-American parent of the former
Michigan-based Chrysler.
U.S. and foreign automakers have been touting plans to boost
American jobs and investments in the face of Trump's comments.
The Republican president made attacks on Ford's Mexico
investments a cornerstone of his campaign.
Automakers have praised Trump's policies, but emphasized
that the recent employment moves were the result of business,
not political decisions, that had mostly been in the works for a
long period.
Early this month, Ford scrapped plans to build a $1.6
billion plant in Mexico and said it would invest $700 million in
a factory in Michigan. Ford will still move production of Focus
small cars to Mexico but will cut total production of the cars
by consolidating their assembly in an existing Mexican plant.
Ford CEO Mark Fields, who was among business leaders
meeting with Trump on Monday, said earlier this month that Ford
would have made the same investment decision even if Trump had
not been elected.
Last week, GM confirmed it would invest an additional $1
billion in its U.S. factories this year and would move some
parts production from Mexico to the United States that was
previously handled by a supplier. The investments are in
addition to $2.9 billion the automaker announced last year, GM
said.
GM said the $1 billion investment would create or retain
1,500 jobs. GM CEO Mary Barra joined a Trump economic issue
advisory panel last month.
Earlier this month, Fiat Chrysler said it would invest $1
billion to modernize two plants in the U.S. Midwest and create
2,000 jobs, and possibly move production of a Ram heavy-duty
pickup truck to Michigan from Mexico.
FUEL EFFICIENCY
The auto executives are likely to raise concerns about
higher fuel efficiency standards and the potential impact on
border adjustment taxes.
Fiat Chrysler faces investigations by the EPA and Justice
Department after it was accused this month by the EPA of
illegally using hidden software to allow excess diesel emissions
to go undetected in about 104,000 U.S. cars and trucks, the
result of a probe that stemmed from regulators' investigation of
rival Volkswagen AG.
The company vowed to work with the Trump "administration to
present its case and resolve this matter fairly and equitably."
