UPDATE 3-Coalition of 13 states to challenge Trump on vehicle emission standards

By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, June 9 New York State's attorney
general and 12 other top state law enforcement officials said on
Friday they would mount a vigorous court challenge to any effort
to roll back vehicle emission rules by the Trump administration.
In March, President Donald Trump ordered a review of U.S.
vehicle fuel-efficiency standards from 2022-2025 put in place by
the Obama administration, saying they were too tough on the auto
industry.
The push to weaken the rules by the Trump administration
comes as automakers are worried that consumers shift to larger
vehicles and low gas prices will make it expensive or impossible
to meet the regulations. They also fear a prolonged fight with
states over the rules could make revising their product plans
difficult.
Democratic state officials have been increasingly aggressive
in challenging Trump administration regulatory rollback efforts.
"In light of the critical public health and environmental
benefits the standards will deliver, if EPA acts to weaken or
delay the current standards for model years 2022-25, like
California, we intend to vigorously pursue appropriate legal
remedies to block such action," the state attorneys wrote in a
letter to the Environmental Protection Agency including
Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Iowa, Washington
State, Oregon and Rhode Island.
An EPA spokesman said Friday the agency is reviewing the
letter.
Automakers including General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co
and Toyota Motor Corp say the Obama
administration did not conduct a proper review to ensure those
rules are feasible.
Automakers have met with Trump administration officials in
recent months and hope to reach a deal with California and other
states on vehicle fuel efficiency standards.
Gloria Bergquist, a spokeswoman for the Alliance of
Automobile Manufacturers, a trade group, said automakers "urge
everyone to avoid pre-judging the results" of the ongoing
review. "A process is now under way again for a thoughtful and
coordinated analysis,"
California has opposed weakening the rules, threatened to
pursue tougher standards unilaterally and could mount a legal
challenge.
The White House plans to hold negotiations with car
companies, California and potentially other states. A deal would
remove uncertainty for automakers, who need years of lead time
to engineer future models and want uniform rules across all 50
states.
The Obama administration's rules, negotiated with automakers
in 2011, were aimed at doubling average fleet-wide fuel
efficiency to 54.5 miles per gallon by 2025. Under the 2011
deal, the 2022-2025 model year rules had to be finalized by
April 2018. The Obama administration completed a review of the
2022-2025 rules days before leaving office.
Without a deal, automakers could be forced to meet one set
of standards in California and a dozen states that have adopted
its rules and other rules in the rest of the country.
In 2011, Obama said the rules would save motorists $1.7
trillion in fuel costs over the life of the vehicles, but cost
the auto industry about $200 billion over 13 years.
