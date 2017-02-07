Trump banking review raises fears for global standards talks

* Fallout from Trump review expected on new banking rules
* Doubts over U.S. commitment to global regulatory approach
* Completion of Basel seen as litmus test for global rules
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Feb 7 President Donald Trump's review of
post-crisis banking rules could sound the death knell for new
global standards now being finalised and rip apart a common
approach to regulating international lenders, bankers and
regulators said.
Central banks and watchdogs around the world have spent the
past eight years drawing up regulation aimed at preventing a
repeat of the 2007-2009 financial crisis, but there are fears
that project could unravel after Trump said he wants the U.S. to
row back on capital rules.
Trump's order for a regulatory review to overcome what he
sees as obstacles to lending came as banking watchdogs were
trying to complete the final piece of global capital
requirements, known as Basel III.
Given that the United States wants to shrink the banking
rule book, there are doubts over whether the Basel rules can
make it over the finishing line next month if they don't have
backing from the United States.
Without support from the world's biggest capital market,
other countries would be less willing to commit too.
The core aim of the outstanding part of Basel III that
regulators are working on - dubbed Basel IV by critical banks
who worry about more stringent capital requirements - is to
impose more consistency into how banks calculate the amount of
capital they hold against risky assets like loans.
JPMorgan chief executive Jamie Dimon said in the
aftermath of the financial crisis that European rivals had been
"a lot more aggressive" than American banks in calculating
capital, meaning they were holding less.
European policymakers have rejected that criticism, but
their region's banks have been lobbying against the remaining
Basel rules, saying they would force them to increase
significantly the amount of capital they need to hold.
If the United States fails to approve the completion of
Basel III, the perceived problem that European banks get away
with holding less capital than U.S. lenders may not be properly
tackled, a source involved in the negotiations said.
"It's in the interests of American banks to get this done,"
the source said.
Others are less optimistic that a deal can now be done after
Trump's intervention.
"It's going to delay completing Basel III, and perhaps lead
to it not being concluded," an adviser to banks said on
condition of anonymity.
"I do fear that Basel IV is doomed," a banking industry
official added.
There are headwinds from elsewhere, too.
Patrick McHenry, Republican vice chairman of the House
financial services committee, fired a warning shot at Federal
Reserve Governor Janet Yellen about the Basel talks in a letter
dated Jan. 31, ahead of Trump's executive order.
The Fed must "cease" all attempts to negotiate binding
standards "burdening American business" until the Trump
Administration has had the opportunity to nominate officials
that prioritize "America's best interests", McHenry said.
While lawmakers often call on regulators to ease pressure on
firms, regulators said Trump's intervention in banking rules
gives more clout to McHenry's warning.
The Basel Committee declined to comment.
GLOBAL COOPERATION
Trump's decision to review existing, post-crisis banking
rules has rung alarm bells among regulators outside the country.
Mario Draghi, president of the European Central Bank, which
regulates the euro zone's main lenders, said on Monday that
easing banking rules could threaten financial stability.
Draghi was chairman of the Group of 20 Economies' (G20)
regulatory task force, the Financial Stability Board, which
during the financial crisis was instrumental in building up a
global approach to reinforcing banking standards.
A former regulator said the United States would be scoring
an own goal by withdrawing from multilateral bodies like Basel
as it would no longer be shaping rules that impinge on U.S.
banking competitiveness globally.
"It's early days, but what we have seen in language and
rhetoric from Washington is worrying," said David Wright, a
former top EU official who was part of crisis-era efforts to
create the global regulatory consensus.
"If you break international consensus, you are effectively
opening up a regulatory race and heaven knows where it will
end," said Wright, now at Flint Global, which advises companies
on regulatory matters.
Wright was referring to what was seen in the run-up to the
financial crisis, when countries like Britain resorted to a
"light touch" approach to banks to make London a more attractive
financial centre.
Valdis Dombrovskis, the EU's financial services chief, said
last week that international regulatory cooperation had been
vital in tackling the financial crisis and must continue.
Much will hinge on how much regulatory change Trump can
actually push through.
Former Democratic Congressman Barney Frank, who jointly
sponsored the Dodd Frank Act that Trump wants to review, told
the BBC last week he does not expect Congress to approve the
wholesale rolling back of rules, but the Trump administration
could pressure U.S. regulators to ease up on applying existing
requirements.
Anil Kashyap, a Bank of England policymaker, said last month
that Trump's nomination for the powerful role of Fed Vice Chair
in charge of banking supervision would shape the U.S. approach
to international rule-making.
It will have a "huge impact", a regulatory source added.
The fear among global regulators is that multilateral bodies
like the Basel Committee and the Financial Stability Board could
be abandoned by the United States under Trump.
Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri, chairman of Spain's Bankia, told
Spanish television on Tuesday he would be concerned if Trump was
questioning the usefulness of international banking rules.
"It would worry me very much because I think it's very
important, very relevant that there have been advances in the
homogenization of regulation amongst developed countries," he
said.
(Additional reporting by Paul Day in Madrid, editing by Giles
Elgood)