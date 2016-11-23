Big banks' relationship with Dodd-Frank: it's complicated

Nov 23 Having spent billions of dollars on
post-crisis U.S. financial industry reforms they once scorned,
bankers are concerned the Trump administration, joined by a
like-minded Congress, will scrap or significantly change the
rules.
Big U.S. banks have collectively spent tens of billions of
dollars and a legion of man-hours to adhere to a sweeping set of
rules known as Dodd-Frank, which was enacted in 2010 following
the financial crisis that triggered the Great Recession.
To comply, the industry hired tens of thousands of staffers,
built new technology systems, hived off businesses, simplified
corporate structures and doubled the amount of capital it holds.
JPMorgan Chase & Co has said that in its mortgage
business alone, employees spent 800,000 hours in compliance
training in a single year.
The industry went into these changes kicking and screaming.
Banks lobbied hard against Dodd-Frank as it was being drafted,
then cajoled regulators to go easy in defining and implementing
precise rules. But now that the heavy lifting has been done and
Dodd-Frank is largely in effect, the industry see a total
elimination as more of a threat than a blessing.
Dodd-Frank has largely made banks safer and the once-opaque
derivatives market more transparent, banking executives said.
President-elect Donald Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20,
and some important lawmakers in the incoming Republican Congress
have pledged to dismantle the law and put a new one in place.
It is not yet clear what the replacement would look like,
but Texas Republican Jeb Hensarling, who chairs the House
Financial Services Committee, has drafted a blueprint called The
CHOICE Act.
The proposal has a mix of things the industry largely
supports, such as abolishing the U.S. Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau (CFPB), but it also has some ideas Wall Street
vehemently opposes, like ramping up capital requirements to a
level that would likely force big banks to split apart.
Proposed changes are also likely to run into stiff
opposition from some congressional Democrats, particularly
Senator Elizabeth Warren, architect of the CFPB.
Any big rollback in rulemaking could take several years to
implement and introduce more costs, lawyers said.
"One of the dangers of dismantling regulation is that it
will be costly and disruptive," said Mike Alix, a consultant at
PwC who works with banks on regulatory matters. "By and large
they've gotten themselves into shape and they're not looking to
get out of shape."
Bank executives, lawyers and consultants who spoke to
Reuters said they are hoping it's possible to roll back some
elements of Dodd-Frank that they view as too onerous or
misguided, without scrapping the entire law.
For instance, many would like to see the Volcker rule, which
places restrictions on proprietary trading, go away. The rule
was intended to prevent federally insured banks from placing
speculative bets in the markets, and would be repealed as part
of Hensarling's plan.
Some banks are taking a second look at compliance
initiatives until they gain further clarity on what will happen
in Washington.
At a conference this month, Bank of America Corp
Chief Operating Officer Tom Montag said he is being "a little
more cautious" about compliance spending. It is difficult to
know whether it is worth spending another $30 million on Volcker
rule compliance, he said, because doing so may be a waste of
money but not doing so could leave the bank at risk if the rule
is implemented as planned.
"Even if Volcker doesn't go away, there are still questions
about how tough the enforcement would be," said Mark Nuccio, who
leads the bank regulatory practice at law firm Ropes & Gray LLP.
"Banks are deciding they may take the foot off the gas pedal now
and just see what happens."
