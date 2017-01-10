版本:
BHP Billiton says chairman, CEO hold productive talks with Trump

MELBOURNE Jan 11 BHP Billiton , the world's biggest miner, said its chairman and chief executive held positive talks with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday.

"BHP Billiton Chairman Jac Nasser and Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie had a productive meeting with President-Elect Trump and Vice President-Elect Pence today in New York City," the company said in an emailed statement.

"They discussed a wide range of subject areas, including the global resources sector, and BHP Billiton's investment in the U.S." (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Chris Reese)
