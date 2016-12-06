Blackstone's Schwarzman is bullish on Trump regulatory overhaul

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 6 Blackstone Group LP Chairman and CEO Steve Schwarzman said on Tuesday he expected to see a "very substantial reversal of regulations of all types," for the financial sector, following Donald Trump's U.S. presidential election victory.
Schwarzman, who was picked by Trump to chair a panel of business leaders who will give him advice, said the changes would boost U.S. growth and attract foreign investment. (Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Chris Reese and Andrew Hay)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.