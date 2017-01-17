Upbeat Boeing CEO says meeting with Trump 'very productive'

WASHINGTON Jan 17 Boeing Co Chief
Executive Dennis Muilenburg said he had a "very productive"
meeting with President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday and was
encouraged by progress in talks on the Air Force One replacement
fleet and on fighter planes.
"We discussed Air Force One, we discussed fighter aircraft,"
Muilenburg told reporters after the hourlong meeting. "We made
some great progress on simplifying requirements on Air Force
One, streamlining the process ... all that is going to provide a
better airplane at a lower cost. I'm pleased with the progress
there."
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander)