Upbeat Boeing CEO says meeting with Trump 'very productive'

WASHINGTON Jan 17 Boeing Co Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg said he had a "very productive" meeting with President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday and was encouraged by progress in talks on the Air Force One replacement fleet and on fighter planes.

"We discussed Air Force One, we discussed fighter aircraft," Muilenburg told reporters after the hourlong meeting. "We made some great progress on simplifying requirements on Air Force One, streamlining the process ... all that is going to provide a better airplane at a lower cost. I'm pleased with the progress there." (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander)
