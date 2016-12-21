Boeing CEO says he assured Trump about Air Force One costs

PALM BEACH, Fla. Dec 21 Boeing Co Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg met with President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday to address concerns about the replacement costs for Air Force One, which Trump has complained would top $4 billion.

"We're going to get it done for less than that," Muilenburg told reporters after the meeting, saying that he discussed a "range of topics" with Trump. (Reporting by Melissa Fares; Writing by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Leslie Adler)