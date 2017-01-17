UPDATE 2-Boeing CEO sees "near term" plane deal after Trump meeting

(Recasts with CEO comments after meeting, adds stock price)
By Alwyn Scott and Doina Chiacu
Jan 17 Boeing Co's chief executive said
on Tuesday that he and President-elect Donald Trump "made
progress" on lowering the cost of the Air Force One presidential
aircraft fleet and on a potential sale of Boeing fighter
aircraft, and suggesting a deal could be struck soon.
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg's visit to Trump Tower on
Tuesday marked another step in Trump's efforts to use his bully
pulpit to cut better deals with defense contractors. It also
showed Boeing's adroit use of the meetings to pursue its own
sales and herald its importance to the U.S. manufacturing
economy.
Trump has been pressuring defense companies on prices
through Twitter posts and meetings. Last month he said a $4
billion contract for Air Force One was too expensive and should
be canceled. Boeing has said it so far has a $170 million
contract for design work on the heavily modified Boeing 747
planes and that no final figure for the fleet of planes had been
established.
Trump also last month asked the Chicago-based aerospace and
defense company to price a contract for Boeing's F/A-18 Super
Hornet fighter jet to compete with Lockheed Martin's
F-35 fighter, which is famously over budget.
While not offering details, Muilenburg said the "excellent
conversation" with Trump could lead to a deal "in the very near
term."
"We made some great progress on simplifying requirements for
Air Force One, streamlining the process, streamlining
certification by using commercial practices," Muilenburg told
reporters after the hour-long meeting. "That's going to lead to
substantial cost reductions."
On fighter jets, he said, "we were able to talk about
options for the country and capabilities that will, again,
provide the best capability for our war fighters most
affordably."
Muilenburg praised Trump's approach to negotiations.
"I think Mr. Trump is doing a great job of engaging
business," he said, noting that as the U.S.' top exporter,
Boeing supports 1.5 million U.S. manufacturing jobs and 13,000
small and mid-sized supplier companies.
"If you want manufacturing jobs, aerospace is the place to
invest," he said. "We're proud to take on that mission and I
think Mr Trump's engagement with industry is going to help us
grow manufacturing jobs in this country."
"I appreciate the teamwork approach on this - I think it's
the right way to do business."
Boeing's stock was down 0.6 percent at $157.87 in afternoon
trade.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott in Seattle and Doina Chiacu in
Washington; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Marguerita Choy)