Trump pledges to protect U.S. jobs during visit to Boeing plant

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. Feb 17 President Donald
Trump promised to boost U.S. manufacturing and punish companies
for moving jobs overseas during a visit on Friday to a South
Carolina Boeing Co plant to celebrate the unveiling of
its latest Dreamliner jet.
The Republican president, who previously feuded with the
plane maker over projected costs for the next version of Air
Force One, gave a ringing endorsement to the company on Friday
and used the event to highlight his pitch to boost homegrown job
growth.
"I'm going to do everything I can to unleash the power of
the American spirit and to put our great people back to work,"
Trump told a crowd of workers at the plant, with the
presidential aircraft and the new Boeing jet behind him.
"This is our mantra: buy American, and hire American."
Trump repeated his campaign threat that any company that
lays off American workers to move to another country will face a
"substantial penalty" when trying to sell their products in the
United States.
Trump's visit to the Boeing plant in North Charleston was a
victory for Boeing, which had faced pointed tweets from Trump
over the price tag to build a new Air Force One presidential
aircraft fleet.
Trump took a tour of the factory along with Chief Executive
Dennis Muilenburg, and declared that the company had done "an
incredible job."
While Trump praised Boeing during his visit, he also
signaled he would keep up pressure on defense companies to cut
better deals with the U.S. government.
After delivering his remarks, Trump told reporters that the
price for the Air Force One fleet is still "too high, but we're
negotiating."
He also said that Boeing's competitor, Lockheed
Martin, would have to cut the price of its stealthy F-35
jet or his administration would consider replacing some F-35
orders with Boeing's F/A-18 Hornet jets.
"We're going to save billions and billions of dollars,"
Trump said. "Most important, we are going to have a great
product from both Boeing and Lockheed."
On Thursday, Air Force Lieutenant General Chris Bogdan, who
runs the F-35 program for the Pentagon, said the cost of the jet
could fall 16 percent to around $80 million in future purchases.
Trump and other U.S. officials have criticized the
Pentagon's most expensive program for delays and cost overruns,
but the price per jet has steadily declined in recent years as
production ramps up.
At the South Carolina plant, Boeing is building the 787-10,
the largest of three models of its high-tech, carbon-fiber
composite Dreamliner. Production of the other 787s is split with
Boeing's factory in Washington state.
Boeing rolled the first 787-10 out of the factory on
Thursday. It is due to enter flight testing this year and reach
customers in 2018.
Boeing has been pressing to get the 330-seat $306 million
plane into production because it is expected to be more
profitable than the smallest version. But the company has sold
only 149 of the jets, a small fraction of the 1,202 Dreamliners
that have been ordered.
(Additional reporting by Alwyn Scott in Seattle and Mike Stone
and Ayesha Rascoe in Washington; Editing by Will Dunham)