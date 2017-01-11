Trump recommits to "major border tax" on foreign-produced U.S. products

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 11 President-elect Donald Trump on
Wednesday promised a "major border tax" on companies that shift
jobs outside the United States, further pressuring American
businesses days after Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
said heavy tariffs could force the company to shutter
Mexican plants.
Since the Nov. 8 election, Trump has taken to Twitter to
call out by name a number of manufacturers with both planned and
existing operations outside of the country.
On Wednesday, he returned to the issue in his first news
conference since the election. Trump, who will be sworn into
office on Jan. 20, warned of a "very large border tax" on
companies that shift production to foreign countries.
"You want to move your plant, and you think, as an example,
you're going to build that plant in Mexico, and you're going to
make your air conditioners or your cars, or whatever you're
making, and you're going to sell them through what will be a
very, very strong border ... Not going to happen. You're going
to pay a very large border tax," he warned.
U.S. automakers in particular have felt the brunt of Trump's
ire, as he has called for the industry to return to former
manufacturing hubs in the American Midwest from Mexico, which
accounts for a fifth of all vehicle production in North America
and has attracted more than $24 billion in auto investment since
2010, according to the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based Center for
Automotive Research.
Trump thanked Fiat Chrysler and Ford Motor Co for
announcements in the past week of investments in Midwestern
plants. He added that he hoped General Motors Co, the No.
1 American automaker, would take similar steps to expand U.S.
operations.
On Monday, Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne
said, "It's possible, if the economic terms imposed by the U.S.
administration on anything that comes into the United States
that, if they're sufficiently large, that it would make the
production of anything in Mexico uneconomical.
"We would have to withdraw," Marchionne said. "It is quite
possible."
Trump also reiterated his criticism of Lockheed Martin
Corp's F-35 fighter jet program, saying it was "way, way
behind schedule and many, many billions of dollars over budget."
After the news conference, Lockheed Martin said in a
statement read on CNBC, "We understand President-elect Trump's
concerns about the F-35 program and we've given him our full
commitment to drive down cost aggressively."
In its annual State of the American Business Address on
Wednesday morning, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which
traditionally has worked in concert with the Republican Party,
urged Trump not to add to the "burdens" of exporters by erecting
barriers to trade that could hamper economic growth.
(Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)