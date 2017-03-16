WRAPUP 6-Trump's budget cuts to domestic, aid programs draw Republican scorn

(Adds Graham, Rubio opposition, details on size of budget,
quotes from White House budget director)
By Richard Cowan and Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, March 16 President Donald Trump's
first budget outline, calling for a security-heavy realignment
of federal spending, drew resistance on Thursday from his fellow
Republicans in the U.S. Congress as many balked at proposed deep
cuts to diplomatic and foreign aid programs.
Conservatives have plenty to like in the White House plan,
with its 10 percent increase in military spending next year and
beefed-up funding to help deport more illegal immigrants and
build a wall on the border with Mexico.
It also takes steps to downsize government, a central goal
of conservatives.
But the gaze into Trump's priorities for the next four years
proved too savage for many Republicans' taste, foreshadowing an
intense battle between Congress and the White House over
spending in coming months.
Although Republicans control both the Senate and House of
Representatives, Congress holds the federal purse strings and
seldom approves presidents' budget plans.
The administration asked Congress for a 28 percent, or $10.9
billion, cut in State Department funding and other international
programs to help pay for a 10 percent, $54 billion hike in
military spending next year.
"These increases in defense come at the expense of national
security," said Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who has not
hesitated to take on Trump. Republican Senator Marco Rubio, who
like Graham ran unsuccessfully for president in 2016, leveled
similar sentiments, as did some prominent Republicans in the
House of Representatives.
House Speaker Paul Ryan sidestepped reporters' questions
about whether he supported State Department cuts, saying the
White House blueprint was just the start of the budget process.
The budget also drew criticism internationally. The French
ambassador to the United Nations, Francois Delattre, warned that
cutting funding of global programs could fuel instability.
ELECTION PROMISES
The White House shrugged off concerns about the impact,
saying Trump was making good on election promises.
"The president said, specifically, hundreds of times - you
covered him - 'I'm going to spend less money on people overseas
and more money on people back home' and that's exactly what
we're doing with this budget," Trump's budget director, Mick
Mulvaney, told reporters.
Democrats, whose votes would be needed later this year to
sign off on the spending bills that implement any budget
blueprint given the slim Republican hold on the Senate, attacked
the proposed reductions to the Environmental Protection Agency
and programs that benefit the poor.
The White House proposal would inflict a 31 percent, or $2.6
billion, cut on the EPA.
Some veteran Republicans, including Senator Rob Portman of
Ohio, a White House budget chief during the administration of
President George W. Bush, vowed to preserve the EPA's Great
Lakes restoration program that Trump wants to eliminate.
Moderate Republicans expressed unease with potential cuts to
popular domestic programs.
Lisa Murkowski, who chairs the Senate Energy and Natural
Resources Committee, attacked plans to cut or eliminate programs
that help the poor pay heating bills, provide aid for localities
to deal with wastewater and subsidize air travel in rural areas
like her home state of Alaska.
"We need to remember that these programs are not the primary
drivers of our debt," Murkowski said.
In fact, those "discretionary" programs that must be renewed
annually by Congress, account for about $1.2 trillion out of a
$3.9 trillion federal budget.
The biggest portion of the budget - about $2.4 trillion - is
for "mandatory entitlement" programs that provide Social
Security retirement benefits and Medicare and Medicaid
healthcare for the elderly, poor and disabled.
Conservatives have been clamoring for years for reforms to
those programs to save money. Trump vowed, however, to protect
them as he campaigned for president last year.
Trump was silent on those programs in the plan released on
Thursday, but they will be included in a fuller fiscal blueprint
due out in mid-May that will project spending and revenues over
10 years. It is unclear if any reforms for those programs will
be part of that budget.
Other discretionary cuts proposed by Trump included
community development grants at the Housing Department and more
than 20 Education Department programs. Funding would disappear
for 19 independent bodies that count on federal money for public
broadcasting, the arts and regional programs.
"Throwing billions at defense while ransacking America’s
investments in jobs, education, clean energy and lifesaving
medical research will leave our nation weakened," said House
Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi.
DEFENSE MONEY FOR CURRENT YEAR
Trump also asked for $25 billion more for core Defense
Department programs for the current fiscal year, as well as $5
billion more for combat operations. A detailed copy of that
request seen by Reuters showed some of the funds would be for
procurement of technology such as F-35 fighter aircraft and
drone systems.
About $13.5 billion of the supplemental request was
earmarked for aircraft, missiles and ships. It included THAAD
missiles, Blackhawk helicopters and F-35s made by Lockheed
Martin Corp, as well as F/A-18 warplanes and Apache
helicopters manufactured by Boeing Co.
Also for this fiscal year, Trump requested $3 billion more
for the Department of Homeland Security, with some of that money
intended for planning and construction of the border wall that
he made a major part of his 2016 election campaign.
Congress will likely consider the supplemental request by
April 28, when regular funding expires for most federal
agencies.
The budget outline also does not incorporate Trump's plan
for sparking $1 trillion in investments to build roads, bridges,
airports and other infrastructure projects. The White House has
said the infrastructure plan is still to come.
The planned defense increases are mainly matched by cuts to
other programs so as to not increase the $488 billion federal
deficit.
Despite the proposed big cuts to the EPA and the State
Department, Mulvaney said their "core functions" would be
preserved.
Reflecting Trump's repeated election campaign pledge to
reduce illegal immigration, the Department of Homeland Security
would get a 6.8 percent increase, with more money for extra
staff needed to catch, detain and deport illegal immigrants.
Trump wants Congress to approve $1.5 billion for the border
wall in the current fiscal year - enough for pilot projects to
determine the best way to build it - and a further $2.6 billion
in fiscal 2018, Mulvaney said.
The estimate for the total cost of the wall will be included
in the upcoming full budget.
Trump has repeatedly said that Mexico will pay for the
wall. Mexico has adamantly said it will not. Since Trump took
office in January, the White House has said funding would be
kick-started in the United States.
(Additional reporting by Julia Edwards Ainsely, Patricia
Zengerle, Timothy Gardner and Valerie Volcovici in Washington
and Michelle Nichols in New York; Editing by Frances Kerry and
Peter Cooney)