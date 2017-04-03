版本:
Trump to hold town hall meeting with about 50 business leaders

WASHINGTON, April 3 President Donald Trump plans to hold a town hall meeting with about 50 business leaders on Tuesday at the White House to talk about ways of improving the business climate, his administration said on Monday.

The meeting, which will include the chief executives of Citigroup Inc, Blackstone Group LP, JetBlue Airways Corp , Mastercard Inc and the New York Stock Exchange, will involve four discussions on infrastructure, modernizing government, workforce development and creating a pro-business climate.

White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said the town hall was an "opportunity to discuss policies to create a pro-business climate with top Partnership CEOs from all industries." (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Peter Cooney)
