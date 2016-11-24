版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 24日 星期四 23:25 BJT

Trump says 'making progress' to keep Carrier Corp in U.S.

WASHINGTON Nov 24 U.S. Republican President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday said he was "making progress" to keep Carrier Corp's heating, air conditioning and refrigeration business in Indiana.

"I am working hard, even on Thanksgiving, trying to get Carrier A.C. Company to stay in the U.S. (Indiana). MAKING PROGRESS - Will know soon!" Trump said in a post on Twitter.

Carrier is part of United Technologies Corp's UTC Climate, Controls & Security unit. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐