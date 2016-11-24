Trump says 'making progress' to keep Carrier Corp in U.S.

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Nov 24 U.S. Republican President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday said he was "making progress" to keep Carrier Corp's heating, air conditioning and refrigeration business in Indiana.
"I am working hard, even on Thanksgiving, trying to get Carrier A.C. Company to stay in the U.S. (Indiana). MAKING PROGRESS - Will know soon!" Trump said in a post on Twitter.
Carrier is part of United Technologies Corp's UTC Climate, Controls & Security unit. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.