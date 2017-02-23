UPDATE 3-Trump again vows to bring back U.S. jobs, but offers few details

(Adds quotes from CEOs, Trump)
By David Shepardson and Ginger Gibson
WASHINGTON Feb 23 President Donald Trump told
chief executives of major U.S. companies on Thursday he plans to
bring millions of jobs back to the United States, but offered no
specific plan on how to reverse a decades-long decline in
factory jobs.
In his first month in office, Trump has pressured a number
of U.S. companies to hire in the United States but he has yet to
publicly propose legislation tackling the big economic issues he
campaigned on in 2016, including a job-boosting tax or
infrastructure program. He will address a joint session of
Congress on Feb. 28.
In a meeting with some two dozen CEOs at the White House,
Trump said the United States had lost about one-third of
manufacturing jobs since it joined the North American Free Trade
Agreement in 1994 and asserted about 70,000 factories have
closed since China joined the World Trade Organization 16 years
ago.
But the Bureau of Labor Statistics says the number of
private sector manufacturing facilities in the United States has
fallen less than that, from nearly 400,000 in 2001 to 344,000
last year.
Lower wages, automation, foreign competition and other
factors account for the steep decline in manufacturing jobs,
experts say.
Trump has promised to roll out proposals that he says could
have favorable ramifications for companies, including a plan to
overhaul the tax code and an infrastructure package that was
part of his presidential campaign promises to create millions of
jobs. He has declined to specify what he had in mind.
"We’re going to find out how we bring more jobs back," he
told the CEOs.
General Electric Co chief executive Jeff Immelt said
after the meeting in a Twitter post that "tax reform a high
priority for job creation. Business community will come together
to help find a workable solution."
Ken Frazier, CEO of Merck & Co, told reporters "it
is very clear the president is interested in lessening the tax
burden."
Several of the CEOs who met Trump are part of a coalition
that supports a so-called border adjustment tax, which would
impose a 20 percent tax on goods that are imported into the
country while providing write-offs for goods that are exported.
In an interview with Reuters, Trump spoke favorably about
the border adjustment tax proposal being pushed by Republicans
in the U.S. Congress, but did not specifically endorse it.
Trump is scheduled to dine at a Washington hotel on Thursday
evening with members of The Business Council, a group of major
U.S. company CEOs, including Immelt, Goldman Sachs' Lloyd
Blankfein and JP Morgan Chase's Jamie Dimon.
