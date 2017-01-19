Chinese paper warns Boeing, U.S. agriculture in crosshairs of Trump trade war

BEIJING Jan 19 An influential Chinese state-run
newspaper on Thursday again warned that U.S. aircraft
manufacturer Boeing Co and U.S. agricultural imports
could be targets for retaliation in any trade war ushered in by
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.
Trump, who is sworn into office on Friday, has criticised
China's trade practices and threatened to impose punitive
tariffs on Chinese imports.
Billionaire investor Wilbur Ross, Trump's choice for
commerce secretary, voiced sharp criticism of China's trade
practices on Wednesday, telling senators he would seek new ways
of combating them.
In an editorial, the Global Times said that as the United
States has the stronger economy, China may suffer more once a
trade war starts, but China "will take the U.S. on to the end".
"There are few cases in modern history where only one party
surrendered in a trade war; rather, the two parties ended up
compromising with each other. How could Trump's team believe
China would surrender without any countermeasures?" it said.
"The arrogant Trump team has underestimated China's ability
to retaliate. China is a major buyer of American cotton, wheat,
beans and Boeing aircraft," the paper added in the editorial
carried in its Chinese and English-language editions, without
elaborating.
Boeing's China office declined to comment.
Boeing anticipates China will need 6,800 new jetliners worth
$1 trillion over the next 20 years.
In October, Boeing and Chinese planemaker Commercial
Aircraft Corp of China Ltd (COMAC) signed an
agreement to open a Boeing 737 completion facility in the
Chinese coastal city of Zhoushan.
The widely-read Global Times, run by the ruling Communist
Party's official People's Daily, is known for its stridently
nationalist tone, but its editorials cannot be viewed as
representing government policies or official statements.
In recent weeks, the Global Times and other state-run
Chinese news outlets have issued several warnings of possible
retaliation if the Trump administration carries out threats of
tariffs or undermines Beijing's claims on self-ruled Taiwan.
In November, the Global Times warned China could switch
large orders from Boeing to Europe, Apple phones would
"essentially be crowded out" and U.S. soybeans and corn banished
from China if Trump creates problems for China on
trade.
China's the world's top producer and consumer of cotton and
top buyer of grains like soybeans to feed its vast livestock
industry.
