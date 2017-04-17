UPDATE 2-Trump advisers to meet Tuesday to discuss Paris climate agreement

(Adds comments by Cheniere Energy, Packard Foundation official)
WASHINGTON, April 17 Advisers to President
Donald Trump will meet on Tuesday to discuss whether to
recommend that he withdraw the United States from the Paris
climate accord, a White House official said on Monday.
The accord, agreed on by nearly 200 countries in Paris in
2015, aims to limit planetary warming in part by slashing carbon
dioxide and other emissions from the burning of fossil fuels.
Under the pact, the United States committed to reducing its
emissions by 26 to 28 percent from 2005 levels by 2025.
Trump has said the United States should "cancel" the deal,
but he has been mostly quiet on the issue since he was elected
last November.
Environmental groups want Washington to remain in the Paris
agreement, even if the new administration weakens U.S. pledges.
A White House official said Trump's aides would "discuss the
options, with the goal of providing a recommendation to the
president about the path forward."
The meeting comes before a summit of the Group of Seven
wealthy nations in late May, the deadline for the White House to
take a position.
White House officials, led by the National Economic Council,
have recently been asking publicly traded energy companies for
advice on whether to stay in the agreement.
Peabody Energy has consulted with White House
officials, and Cloud Peak Energy Inc confirmed to
Reuters it had told White House advisers it was in its interests
for the United States to remain in the agreement to ensure there
was a global role for high-efficiency coal plants.
On Monday, liquified natural gas exporter Cheniere Energy
sent a letter to George David Banks, who handles
international energy issues at the NEC, to recommend remaining
in the Paris agreement so "the United States can leverage
competitive advantages in natural gas and energy technology."
The advisers expected to attend Tuesday's meeting include
Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Environmental Protection Agency
Administrator Scott Pruitt.
Perry, a former Texas governor, at his confirmation hearings
in January softened a previous position that the science behind
climate change was "phony."
Last week, Pruitt, a former Oklahoma attorney general, said
the United States should exit the agreement because it was a
"bad deal" for the country.
Justin Guay, climate program officer for the Packard
Foundation, said countries like China and India would continue
to shift toward clean energy even if the United States
retreated, adding: "It is most important that the U.S. stays at
the table."
