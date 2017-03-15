UPDATE 1-Trump seeks input from U.S. energy companies on Paris climate pact

(Adds comment from coal association, paragraphs 10 and 15;
By Valerie Volcovici and Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, March 15 President Donald Trump's
administration has been contacting U.S. energy companies to ask
them about their views on the U.N. global climate accord,
according to two sources with knowledge of the effort, a sign
Trump is reconsidering his 2016 campaign pledge to back out of
the deal.
The sources, who asked not to be named because they are not
authorized to speak publicly on the subject, said many of the
companies reached by the administration had said they would
prefer the United States remain in the pact, but would also
support reducing U.S. commitments in the deal.
The accord, agreed by nearly 200 countries in Paris in 2015,
would limit planetary warming in part by slashing carbon dioxide
and other emissions from the burning of fossil fuels. As part of
the deal, the United States committed to reducing its emissions
by between 26 and 28 percent below 2005 levels by 2025.
The sources did not name the companies contacted.
One of the sources said the companies were "publicly traded
fossil fuel companies," and added the White House would consider
their input in making a decision on the Paris accord shortly.
The source said the White House has been leading the discussions
with the fossil fuel companies and the State Department, which
represents the United States in climate negotiations, had not
taken part.
A White House official declined to comment.
Trump has called climate change a hoax and vowed during his
campaign for the White House to "cancel the Paris Climate
Agreement" within 100 days, claiming it would be too costly for
the U.S. economy.
Since being elected he has been mostly quiet on the issue.
In a New York Times interview in November he said he would keep
an open mind about the Paris deal. He and members of his family
and inner circle also met with climate change advocate and
former Vice President Al Gore in December.
Officials for Exxon Mobil, ConocoPhillips,
Chevron, Peabody Energy Corp and others did
not immediately comment when asked about whether they had been
contacted by the White House about the Paris accord.
But several, including Exxon Mobil and ConocoPhillips, have
expressed public support for the pact. The World Coal
Association, which represents Peabody and other miners, has also
said it supports the deal.
OIL COMPANY SUPPORT
Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Darren Woods recently called the
pledges that came out of the Paris agreement an “effective
framework” for dealing with emissions, and pointed to Exxon’s
own work to cut its carbon emissions.
In comments on Exxon’s website, Woods wrote: “I believe, and
my company believes, that climate risks warrant action and it’s
going to take all of us – business, governments and consumers –
to make meaningful progress.”
Rex Tillerson, Exxon’s former CEO and now U.S. Secretary of
State, also supported remaining a part of the climate change
discussion during his confirmation hearing. He said he did not
see climate change as an imminent national security threat but
said the U.S. would be "better served by being at that table"
and remaining a party to climate change negotiations.
Conoco CEO Ryan Lance similarly said he favored the U.S.
remaining in the Paris agreement, during CERAWeek comments last
week, in part because it could create opportunities for its
natural gas operations and its investments in carbon-capture and
storage.
Benjamin Sporton, the president of the World Coal
Association, had a similar stance: "With a number of
well-developed carbon capture and storage projects, the United
States is already a global leader in cleaner coal technology.
Given the role given to low emissions coal technology in the
Paris Agreement by many developing economies, there are clear
benefits to remaining within the agreement."
J. Robinson West, former chairman of Magellan Petroleum
Corp., and now a managing director at Boston Consulting Group,
said President Trump’s anti-Paris accord sentiments probably
reflected his dealings with the CEOs of smaller companies that
operate only in the U.S.
"The independents are anti-climate change ... all this stuff
costs them money. The global companies operate all over the
world. They have to operate at one standard - the highest
standard - wherever they operate,” he said.
Global oil companies have spent heavily on environmental
initiatives in recent years. Exxon Mobil, for example, logged
$4.9 billion in environmental spending in 2016, about 2.24
percent of total revenue, according to its annual report with
the Securities and Exchanges Commission. ConocoPhillips spent
$627 million, or 2.57 percent of revenue.
(Additional reporting by Ernest Scheyder and Gary McWilliams in
Houston; Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Chris Reese)