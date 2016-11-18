Can Trump make coal great again? At least some companies think so

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 18 Most of the U.S. coal
industry doubts Donald Trump can fulfill his promise to make the
ailing industry great again in a country awash in dirt-cheap
natural gas, a competing fuel.
But a small sub-section of the coal sector that mines
metallurgical coal - a variety used by steel makers instead of
power plants - is gearing up for a Trump-inspired boom.
That's because the Republican president-elect has promised a
spending surge for roads, bridges and tunnels after he takes
office on Jan. 20, a push to upgrade America's infrastructure
with the support of leading Democrats that could jolt demand for
metallurgical coal from American steel mills. Prices for met
coal, as it is called, have already risen in recent months on
lower supply from China.
"This is the best news that Appalachia as a whole has had in
about 10 years," said Jason Bostic, a vice president at the West
Virginia Coal Association, referring to Trump's infrastructure
agenda. "Suddenly there's a little bit of hope here."
Corsa Coal Corp, a producer of met coal based in
Pennsylvania, was already encouraged by the China-driven price
spike before Trump's victory. Now it believes U.S. politics are
going its way too.
"The thing that has got me the most excited is the potential
for infrastructure spending," said George Dethlefsen, Corsa's
chief executive. "All those things are very energy- and
steel-intensive, and that's good for our business."
The company plans to boost its production of met coal by 70
percent in 2017 to around 1.2 million short tons. In the
meantime, it is putting mines on a six-day-a-week schedule, up
from four days, and it is looking at loading coal on its
midnight shift, which it normally reserves for maintenance.
Arch Coal Inc, which produces both met and steam
coal used in power plants, said it was also optimistic about
Trump, particularly his promise to roll back regulations. But
other representatives of the steam coal industry have said
regulation reversals may not overcome their main problem:
plentiful and cheap natural gas following a decade-long
hydraulic fracturing drilling boom.
National production figures for met coal are unavailable,
since the government does not break the data out. But total U.S.
coal production has fallen to its lowest level since 1986,
costing the industry thousands of jobs, as low natural gas
prices and President Barack Obama's emissions and water
regulations took their toll.
Met coal prices, however, reflect the coal sector's only
major sign of life this year. They have risen to above $270 a
metric ton this month from lows of $70 a ton in February, driven
in part by China reducing its output.
Corsa and Arch are among a very small number of U.S. met
coal producers that are publicly traded, with most of the others
small and privately owned. Alpha Natural Resources, which
emerged from bankruptcy in July, declined to comment.
INFRASTRUCTURE BANK
Trump's transition team is weighing an "infrastructure bank"
to make investments in projects as part of an economic focus
that also includes revamping taxes and regulation, a Trump
adviser said this week.
Democrats, including Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer
and House Minority leader Nancy Pelosi, have indicated they hope
to work quickly with Trump on infrastructure. But whether they
will succeed is far from certain, as many Republicans oppose
spending bills.
Ramaco, a private company, announced in September it will
open two met coal mines in West Virginia and Virginia next year,
thanks to $90 million in private equity investments that came in
as global met coal prices swung upward.
Randy Atkins, the chairman and chief executive of Ramaco,
said adding new mines was possible if Trump's U.S.
infrastructure push succeeds but would depend on whether
additional investors flock in to fund them.
Banks and financial institutions are sensitive to recent
bankruptcies of major coal companies - including Arch and
Peabody Energy Corp - and the weak financial
conditions of others, Atkins said.
Jim Truman, the director of global metallurgical coal
markets at research group Wood Mackenzie, said the specialized
workers that would be required, such as underground
electricians, could also be hard to find given coal's downturn
since 2008.
Phil Smith, a spokesman for the United Mine Workers of
America, said the other key to the U.S. met coal industry's
outlook is whether new infrastructure relies on American-made
steel and coal as Trump has promised.
"If we are importing the coal or importing steel made with
foreign coal, then it won't make any difference for American
miners," Smith said.
