UPDATE 1-Trump defends Boeing tweet, says companies shouldn't worry

WASHINGTON Dec 7 U.S. President-elect Donald
Trump on Wednesday defended his direct interventions with
companies, including making statements on Twitter, saying
businesses will benefit from his actions and his upcoming term
in office.
One day after criticizing one of Boeing Co's
high-profile projects in a tweet, Trump told NBC that he
anticipated "tremendous" economic growth under his
administration but reiterated his warning that companies
shifting U.S. jobs overseas would have to pay.
Still, markets and companies should not worry, he said.
"I don't know ... how people are unnerved," Trump told NBC's
"Today" program. "It's just the opposite. Frankly, I think we're
going to go up."
The New York businessman, who has never held public office,
begins his term on Jan. 20.
Trump also said he had sold his stocks in June to avoid any
conflict-of-interest with the presidency.
"I don't think it's appropriate for me to be owning stocks
when I'm making deals for this country that maybe will affect
one company positively and one company negatively," he said.
His comments followed a series of actions targeting specific
companies, including a deal to keep some Carrier jobs in the
United States. On Tuesday, he criticized Boeing in a tweet that
dented its shares, and he won pledges from two of Asia's biggest
technology companies to expand their U.S. investments.
On Boeing, Trump complained about costs for its revamped Air
Force One plane, a prominent symbol of the U.S. presidency, and
urged the government to cancel its order.
The move was the latest example of Trump's using his podium,
often via Twitter, to rattle companies and foreign countries.
Trump told NBC that he and Boeing Chief Executive Officer
Dennis Muilenburg spoke on Tuesday. "We're going to work it
out," Trump said. "That's what I'm here for. I'm going to
negotiate prices."
He also cautioned U.S. businesses against offshoring jobs.
"If they want to fire their workers, move to Mexico or some
other country, and sell their product into our country, they're
going to be paying a tax," he told NBC.
Earlier this month, Trump lauded a deal with United
Technologies Corp's Carrier to keep some U.S. positions
in exchange for $7 million in tax breaks following a
Thanksgiving Day tweet on the negotiations.
Trump also defended his Twitter posts, telling NBC he used
the social media platform to "talk about important things" and
that it conveyed his message "much faster than a press release."
(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Lisa
Von Ahn)