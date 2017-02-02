GE, Boeing, Oracle form coalition to support Republican border tax

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 2 U.S. companies including major
exporters General Electric Co and Boeing Co
launched a coalition on Thursday to back a House Republican plan
to tax all imports, saying the proposal would "support American
jobs and American-made products."
The group, comprised of more than 25 U.S. companies and
dubbed the "American Made Coalition," also includes Dow Chemical
Co, Eli Lilly and Co, Pfizer Inc, and
Oracle Corp, the companies confirmed.
The group's launch underscored a growing division in
corporate America over the House Republican proposal that would
cut corporate income tax to 20 percent from 35 percent, exclude
export revenue from taxable income and impose the 20 percent tax
on imports.
President Donald Trump has sent mixed signals about border
taxes and the House proposal could face
difficulties in the U.S. Senate where some Republicans question
whether it would unduly raise prices for U.S consumers and
businesses.
Companies that rely heavily on imports, such as retailers
Target Corp and Best Buy Co Inc, say a border
tax would outweigh the benefit of a lower headline corporate
tax. Net exporters like Boeing and companies that are purely
domestic U.S. concerns say they would benefit.
"American workers and businesses are not competing today on
a level playing field with foreign competitors because of an
outdated and unfair tax system," said John Gentzel, a spokesman
for the coalition. The current tax system unfairly subsidizes
imports of foreign goods, the group said.
David Lewis, Lilly's vice president of finance and corporate
tax, said in a statement the group supports the House Republican
blueprint.
Many of the companies in the coalition - including Boeing
and GE - successfully formed their own group in 2015 to save the
Export-Import Bank, a government-backed loan program that helps
foreign buyers purchase American exports.
Meanwhile, the Retail Industry Leaders Association, which
represents more than 120 trade associations and companies,
launched a separate coalition on Wednesday to fight the House
Republican proposal known as the "border adjustment" tax.
"The border adjustable tax is harmful, untested, and would
put American retail jobs at risk and force consumers to pay as
much as 20 percent more for family essentials," said Sandy
Kennedy, president of the group.
Retailers, oil refiners and foreign automakers including
Toyota Motor Corp have been lobbying Congress, fearing
that a big tax on imports would hurt their sales and profits and
put them at a disadvantage to rivals more reliant on U.S.-made
products.
Best Buy has circulated a flyer to lawmakers, which cites an
analyst forecast that a 20 percent tax would wipe out the
company's projected annual net income of $1 billion and turn it
into a $2 billion loss, Reuters reported this week.
(Reporting by David Shepardson and Ginger Gibson in Washington,
Editing by Soyoung Kim and Andrew Hay)