Schumer urges delay in confirmation hearings, says reviews incomplete

WASHINGTON Jan 9 Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Monday pushed against rushing through confirmation hearings scheduled this week for at least seven of President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees, saying the nominees need a thorough vetting.

"Jamming all these hearings into one or two days, making members run from committee to committee, makes no sense," Schumer said in a speech. "It is only fair that they are given a thorough and thoughtful vetting." (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Toni Reinhold)
