Schumer urges delay in confirmation hearings, says reviews incomplete

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares firm, dollar and U.S. bond yields slip after Fed
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
WASHINGTON Jan 9 Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Monday pushed against rushing through confirmation hearings scheduled this week for at least seven of President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees, saying the nominees need a thorough vetting.
"Jamming all these hearings into one or two days, making members run from committee to committee, makes no sense," Schumer said in a speech. "It is only fair that they are given a thorough and thoughtful vetting." (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Toni Reinhold)
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 A California-based workers advocacy group released a report on Wednesday saying that Tesla Inc data showed its workers have been injured at a rate a third higher than the auto industry average.