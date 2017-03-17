Trump to name New York lawyer to lead Justice Dept civil unit -source

WASHINGTON, March 17 President Donald Trump is
expected to nominate New York lawyer George T. Conway III to
lead the U.S. Justice Department's civil division, a source
briefed on the matter said on Friday.
Conway, the husband of Trump's senior White House adviser
Kellyanne Conway, is a partner at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen &
Katz. He has represented Philip Morris International Inc,
Cardinal Health Inc and the National Football League
among many corporate clients.
He did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
The White House also had no immediate comment.
