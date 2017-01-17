Trump calls corporate tax border adjustment "too complicated" - WSJ

Jan 16 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump says
the border adjustment provision, a feature of House Republicans'
corporate-tax plan, is "too complicated", the Wall Street
Journal reported on Monday.
"Anytime I hear border adjustment, I don't love it", Trump
told the newspaper in an interview conducted on Friday. on.wsj.com/2jiAaqj
The border adjustment measure is part of U.S. House of
Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan's "Better Way" tax reform
blueprint, which was discussed with top members of the
transition team during a meeting on Capitol Hill on Monday.
The measure intends to boost U.S. manufacturing by taxing
imports while exempting U.S. business export revenues from
corporate taxation.
Though some tax experts believe Trump has given his support
for the border adjustment provision, he termed the measure as
getting "adjusted into a bad deal" in the interview.
Last year, Kansas-based multinational Koch Industries
Inc warned that the export-promoting measure could
have devastating effects on the economy and consumers.
(Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)