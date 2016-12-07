UPDATE 3-U.S. lawmakers, Cuban business owners urge Trump to preserve detente

(Adds comments from Cuban officials in Havana, paragraph 15)
By Patricia Zengerle and Matt Spetalnick
WASHINGTON Dec 7 U.S. lawmakers joined more
than 100 Cuban entrepreneurs on Wednesday to urge
President-elect Donald Trump to continue President Barack
Obama's engagement with Havana, despite Trump's threat to end
detente with the island.
Preparing for what could be a long fight, five congressional
Democrats and one Republican held a news conference in
Washington with Cuban entrepreneurs whose businesses had grown
since the two countries moved toward more normal relations two
years ago.
"I hope that the next president of the United States, as a
businessman, understands our needs," said Yamina Vicente, who
owns Decorazon, a party planning and decorating business in
Havana.
"A few years ago, a new era of dreams in Cuba began. I hope
that my children will be able to dream, too," Vicente said.
More than 100 Cuban small business owners sent a letter to
Republican Trump on Wednesday urging him not to roll back
Obama's rules to ease restrictions on travel, trade and
investment and toward more normal diplomatic relations.
The appeal to Trump from Cuba's fledgling private sector
underscored uncertainty about future relations between the two
former Cold War foes, given his vow to halt what he called
Obama's "deal" unless Havana agreed to new terms.
Obama administration officials, seeking to further cement
changes before Trump takes office on Jan. 20, held talks with
Cuban counterparts in Havana on Wednesday. It was the first such
meeting since Trump's election and the death of Cuban
revolutionary Fidel Castro.
Appealing to Trump's roots as a real estate developer, the
Cuban entrepreneurs wrote, "As a successful businessman, we're
confident that you understand the importance of economic
engagement between nations."
"Additional measures to increase travel, trade and
investment will benefit our companies, the Cuban people and
U.S. national interests," they wrote.
RESTAURANTS, HAIR SALONS, CAR REPAIR
The letter was organized by Cuba Educational Travel, a U.S.
company that arranges trips to the island, and the Washington
lobbying group Engage Cuba. It was signed by startups and small
entrepreneurs including family-owned restaurants, technology
firms, car services and hair salons.
The Obama administration has pressed for additional business
with Cuba in hopes of making detente irreversible. Companies
fear reversing Obama's opening could cost them hundreds of
millions of dollars.
Several U.S. airlines have begun direct flights to Cuba, a
U.S. firm signed a contract to manage a hotel there, and
industries from agriculture to technology are looking into
opportunities involving the island.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd and Norwegian Cruise
Line said on Wednesday they had received approval from
Cuba's government to operate cruises to the island.
Cuban officials in Havana said on Wednesday that they are
open to continuing to deepen the detente with the Trump
administration, but also hope to reach half a dozen more
business agreements before Obama leaves office next month.
Obama and President Raul Castro announced a breakthrough in
diplomatic relations in December 2014. Since then, ties have
been restored, and Obama has used executive actions to ease some
business and travel restrictions, although the
Republican-controlled U.S. Congress has resisted removing the
broader U.S. embargo.
Trump has said Democrat Obama should have cut a "better
deal," echoing critics who have said Cuba won too many
concessions from the United States. At a campaign rally in
Miami, Trump said he would seek to reverse the policy unless
Cuba allowed greater freedom.
The Cuban government so far has mostly refrained from
commenting on Trump's statements.
Obama's opening to Cuba is considered one of his legacy
foreign policy achievements. Supporters say the policy is
improving Cubans' lives while opening cracks in the socialist
system.
Democratic U.S. Representative James McGovern urged
businesses that might have Trump's ear to make the case for
further opening.
"Make sure that they know that it is important that we not
go backward. Call the president-elect, Tweet the
president-elect. Whatever works," he said.
Raul Castro started introducing market-style reforms in
2011. Cuban entrepreneurs have complained, however, that more
changes are needed. Private businesses still have no access to
wholesale stores and can only import or export via government
agencies. Internet service on the island is also limited.
