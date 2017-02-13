Trump's sons guests of honour at Dubai branded golf course opening

DUBAI Feb 13 U.S. President Donald Trump's sons
Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are expected to visit Dubai this
week to open a Trump-branded golf complex.
Trump's sons will be the guests of honour for the opening of
the Trump International Golf Club Dubai on Feb. 18, according to
an invitation sent to guests by Dubai-listed developer DAMAC
Properties.
DAMAC and real-estate mogul Trump announced in 2013 it would
build the complex in its $6-billion, 28-million-square-foot
'Akoya by DAMAC' development. DAMAC pays a licensing fee to the
Trump Organisation to use the Trump brand.
Last month, then-President-elect Trump said he turned down a
$2-billion deal offered by DAMAC Chairman Hussain Sajwani
because he did not want to "take advantage". DAMAC later
confirmed the offer.
Trump has been criticized for not distancing himself enough
from his family business, the Trump Organisation, since he was
elected president in November.
Trump has maintained ownership of his global business empire
though he has handed control to his sons while he is president.
(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, Editing by William Maclean)