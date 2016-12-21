版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 22日

Trump to meet with Boeing, Lockheed Martin CEOs on Wednesday

PALM BEACH, Fla. Dec 21 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump was set to meet on Wednesday with Dennis Muilenburg, the chief executive of Boeing Co, and Marillyn Hewson, the CEO of Lockheed Martin Corp, two defense contractors he has questioned over project costs, a transition official said. (Reporting by Melissa Fares\; writing by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

