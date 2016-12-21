Trump vows to cut plane costs after meeting defense execs

WASHINGTON Dec 21 President-elect Donald Trump emerged from a meeting with the CEOs of Boeing and Lockheed Martin on Wednesday and said he was working to lower costs on planes sold to the government, including a new Air Force One fleet and the F-35 fighter jet.

"Trying to get the costs down, costs. Primarily the F-35, we're trying to get the cost down. It's a program that's very very expensive," Trump told reporters after meeting with the aerospace executives and military advisers. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Andrew Hay)