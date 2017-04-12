Democratic U.S. senator questions Deutsche Bank over Trump

Big oil, banks gives Europe stability, autos driven lower by Fiat
* Glencore dips, makes approach to Bunge (Adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
WASHINGTON, April 12 A Democratic U.S. senator pressed Deutsche Bank on Wednesday to release information about issues including President Donald Trump's debt and any bank meetings with Trump administration officials, saying he had "great concern" about possible conflicts of interest.
"I write to you with great concern regarding conflicts of interest between Deutsche Bank and the President of the United States and how these conflicts may impact ongoing investigations and regulatory oversight of your institution," Senator Chris Van Hollen wrote in a letter addressed to the chief executive of Deutsche Bank USA, which he released to the public.
Van Hollen is a member of the Senate Banking Committee.
A spokeswoman for Deutsche Bank declined comment. White House officials did not respond to a request for comment.
Van Hollen's letter said prior financial disclosures listed two loans and two mortgages for which Deutsche Bank was the lender and Trump the borrower. Those loans amounted to about $340 million, with another $950 million extended to a venture in which Trump owns a 30 percent stake, he wrote.
The letter also noted that Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, holds a multimillion-dollar line of credit at Deutsche Bank.
Van Hollen asked for a response by May 12. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Tom Brown)
LONDON, May 24 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.76 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Bunzl
* Some currencies and stocks regain ground after retreat * Crown retreats slightly, central bank comments could support it * Bucharest stocks hit highest level since early 2008 By Sandor Peto and Robert Muller BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, May 24 Some Central European currencies and stocks rebounded on Wednesday after a retreat in the past two sessions due to profit-taking. China's credit rating downgrade by Moody's did not have an impact and with a lack of major internat